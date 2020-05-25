For seniors at Notre Dame High School, May 16 marks a special milestone in their lives: graduation. However, due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony was postponed.

That's when a group of alumni from ND decided they wanted to do something special for the upcoming graduates to honor their accomplishments while remaining within social distancing guidelines.

The idea for a motorcade was coordinated by ND Alumni Association President Carmalita Gogue, a good friend of the parents of the four graduating students.

Neighbors from around the block were asked if they wanted to join in and were told where to meet in Mangilao.

Lastly, parents were tasked to keep the motorcade a secret, asking their children to dress up in their graduation attire and walk outside to take some graduation photos.

Amber San Gil's daughter, Abigail "Abi" San Gil, initially didn't think much when she was asked to get dressed and meet outside to take some photos with her grandparents.

She still didn't pay any mind when she saw her brother roll up in his truck honking.

It was not until Abi San Gil noticed the banner with her photo on it, followed by the convoy of cars, that she realized what was happening, Amber San Gil said.

"She was just so overwhelmed with emotion," Amber San Gil said. The sight of it all left Abi San Gil in tears of happiness.

Around her, neighbors walked out and applauded the graduate and gave her leis.

Afterwards, Amber San Gil and her daughter joined the convoy and proceeded to the next group of graduates, leis in hand.

"Hey, get ready because grandma is going to come over and take pictures," Alicia Martinez told her son, Kobe Martinez.

Kobe Martinez got dressed and wondered why his mother wanted him to come out onto the balcony.

That's when he caught sight of the convoy, led by his brother.

"He was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Alicia Martinez said. "He was very surprised and very touched by it too."

A quiet after-party

With the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in mind, celebrations were kept small.

"You know, Mom, I just want to have a burger night with my cousins," Abi San Gil told her mother, Amber San Gil.

Their family had a whole setup in place, as if they were celebrating a full-blown graduation party, using items that were purchased beforehand, including balloons and a backdrop.

When Abi San Gil's cousins came over, they grilled burgers, chatted, and held jam sessions throughout the night.

Once the COVID-19 situation has calmed down, Amber San Gil said, she is looking to throw an even bigger party for her daughter in the future.

Alicia Martinez planned a special movie night for her son, Kobe Martinez.

A 15-minute video montage was put together, with family members and sports coaches wishing Kobe Martinez a happy graduation day.

"It was something really unexpected and out of the norm for us," Alicia Martinez said. "But it's a video he'll treasure forever."