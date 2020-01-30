A second suspect accused of robbing two female tourist near the Fiesta Resort in Tumon on Jan. 12 denied the charges against him in Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Scott Quichocho Santos pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to charges of third-degree robbery and theft of property. Both are third-degree felonies that include a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

His co-defendant, Joaquin Villagomez Cango, has pleaded not guilty to those same charges.

A clip of a security video showing the robbery was circulated on social media.

The video shows a red SUV coming to a stop near a parking lot and a man getting out. A few minutes later, appearing on another screen, he approaches the two women and tries to grab one of their purses. The women fall on the street as they try to run away. The robber then grabs the purse and runs back to the red SUV and speeds off.

Police said the women sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall and were later treated by Guam Fire Department Medical personnel.