The Mac Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act extends H-2b labor authorization on Guam to civilian projects, an issue that has plagued the island's construction industry for years.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas said the final language of the NDAA agreed between the House and the Senate keeps the provision intact.

H.R. 6395 now proceeds for final adoption by the House and Senate, and signature into law by President Trump.

"For years we have seen our construction costs go up because of our construction labor shortages, making housing more expensive and stifling our real estate, construction, and private sector industries," San Nicolas stated.

"Neither H-2b exemptions for military projects, nor lawsuits by our contractors were able to meaningfully alter these challenging circumstances."

He said the passage of this most recent version of the NDAA includes language to "finally remedy the construction labor shortages for the people of Guam, and bring to a close one of the most challenging federal issues affecting our development."

In late 2015, federal officials started denying local companies' requests for foreign skilled workers with no explanation as to why what was nearly a 100% approval rate had turned to barely any approvals. This reduced the number of foreign skilled laborers coming to Guam, causing a labor shortage which led to delays in military as well as local private and government construction projects.

A couple of years later, Congress passed an NDAA that authorized H-2B workers for local military projects. Efforts to compel the federal government to expand that to include civilian projects had little impact.

San Nicolas noted with thanks the efforts of the bi-partisan leadership in the House and Senate on the Armed Services, Natural Resources, and Judiciary Committees. He also thanked the Armed Services Committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Department of Labor's Greg Massey, Juan Carlos Benitez, and local counterparts in the Republican Party of Guam.