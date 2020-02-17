Near-drowning victim rescued near Marbo Cave

Family members were able to successfully pull a man to safety after a near-drowning was reported off of Marbo Cave in Mangilao on Monday.

Rescue units responded to the scene around 10:43 a.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargulaf.

“While GFD Rescue units were en route, the reporting party stated a male was brought out by family members and being brought up to trail head,” she said.

Medics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Guam Regional Medical City. Officials say he appears to be doing OK.