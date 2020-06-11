The USS Blue Ridge's nearly 1,200 sailors and officers are on liberty on Guam but their movement is limited to pierside and a beach area that are cordoned-off on Naval Base Guam.

Their area for rest and recreation is contained in what the Navy called a safety "bubble" to keep them from coming into contact with people outside of the ship's crew and avoid COVID-19 exposure while allowing them to have some rest and recreation on land.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the ship's personnel, sailors arriving in Guam this port visit are free to leave the ship, but are limited to a cordoned safe haven area on the pier and secured beach area. Members will continue to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 throughout and following the port visit," stated Navy Lt. Comdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer Joint Region Marianas.

Within their cordoned-off area, food and beverages will be offered along with Wi-Fi installed on the pier so that the Blue Ridge sailors can use their phones and laptops and a section of the beach will be designated as a safe zone and open for sailors, the Navy stated.

"This type of port visit is designed to provide the necessary mental and physical relaxation that the crew needs in order to better perform their jobs and feel rejuvenated allowing for quality of life liberty, boosting crew morale, readiness, and effectiveness while mitigating the risk of contracting COVID-19," the Navy stated in a press release.

The Blue Ridge, which is the Navy's oldest operational warship, at nearly 50 years old, pulled into Apra Harbor on the Navy base this morning after it recently set its record of having spent the longest time at sea – more than two months – training and keeping watch in international waters while the COVID-19 pandemic spread across nations.

The Blue Ridge remained at sea for about 70 days in April and May – mostly in the Philippine sea – while the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt had to stay in Guam's Apra Harbor while more than 1,000 of its crew members battled COVID-19 infections. One Theodore Roosevelt sailor died and most have recovered and returned to the San Diego-based carrier which has resumed its duties.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for the Blue Ridge, especially being the Navy’s oldest operational warship and approaching her 50th year of service,” said Blue Ridge commanding officer, Capt. Craig C. Sicola, from Dallas, last month when the warship broke its at-sea record. “As I told the crew, the record is only a number, but their hard work and resiliency have been truly impressive and that’s what really matters. These times are uniquely challenging for the entire world, but it takes an extremely dedicated crew to maintain this old of a ship at sea for this long.”

The Blue Ridge’s previous record of 64 days at sea was set during the Vietnam War when the ship left port on April 5, 1972 and stayed at sea until June 2, 1972, when she moored in the Philippines, the Navy stated.

The "safety bubble" established at these port visits are paving the way for future U.S. Navy vessels to implement safe haven liberty in a manner in which sailors’ morale and quality of life are taken into consideration while mitigating the risk of COVID-19, the Navy added.