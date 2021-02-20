At age 19, Maree Saloma got her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday at the Agat Gym.

It's been about a month since she had been asked whether she wanted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Guam Memorial Hospital, where there were extra doses that could go to waste if not used immediately that day.

She grabbed the chance to get it.

At that moment, she thought about her parents and grandparents whom she said she could be protecting more from COVID-19.

"Anybody who can get the vaccine is contributing to protecting the island and everybody around them," she said, in part.

Other people who were younger than 55 years old were at the Agat Gym for the Department of Public Health and Social Services village-based vaccination clinic, primarily because they're caregivers for their elderly parents or grandparents.

"I'm the main caregiver for my mother and father. I had them vaccinated at Okkodo High School. For them to be safer, I had to take this as well. I go out and I don't want to bring anything back home," David N. Sablan said.

Sablan, in his early 50s, has quite a one-year journey, starting with being among the first group of people to be quarantined upon return to Guam in March 2020, to now finally getting vaccinated.

"I’m glad the vaccination is finally here. I hope more people will take advantage of being vaccinated. I'm sure it’s a personal choice but, for me, it’s a choice I made because my parents are still around and with the new variants out there, you just don’t know," he said.

Nearly 10% fully vaccinated

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at a press conference on Friday afternoon, announced that more than 16,000 people of Guam are fully vaccinated.

The 16,056 people who got their first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines represent about 9.5% of Guam's population.

Guam is in the top five among states and territories when it comes to per capita full vaccination of their populations.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer at DPHSS, said 45,766 total doses of vaccine have been given so far, using 89.2% of the total vaccine stock.

He also said 29,710 or 17.7% of Guam's population, got at least their first shot of the vaccine as of Friday.

The daily vaccination based on a seven-day average is 828.6, he said.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin said Guam is on track to receive some 30,000 doses of vaccine in March.

The governor said she's confident that Guam will attain herd immunity, in which a major portion of the population is considered immunized, by the summer or by the time Guam commemorates its 77th Liberation Day.

'I'm scared of the virus'

Mary Charfauros, 72, was glad that the vaccination clinic went to Agat, her village. She got her first Pfizer dose.

"I'm scared of the virus," she said, adding that she took the COVID-19 test three times and thankfully, all three tests came out negative.

Charfauros, a mother of four, said she wants to be safe and the people around her to be safe, especially her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren on Guam and in the States.

Guadalupe Serineo, 63, also of Agat, said she wanted to get vaccinated, not only because of her age but also because she's the main caregiver for her 45-year-old niece, who is asthmatic and deaf. Her niece also was vaccinated the same day.

COVID-19 has claimed 130 lives on Guam and infected at least 7,700 others. But Guam's COVID-19 area risk score has gone down tremendously, and was at 0.1 as of Friday.

The consistently low CAR score since December, the governor said, helped make the case to shift Guam from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 to PCOR3 effective Feb. 22, which means lifting of more social restrictions.

George Shavers, 67, who said he lives on a sailboat by the Agat Marina, said everyone seems to be talking about getting vaccinated these days.

"I'm just going through the program," he said. "I think I'm just going to be fine if I didn't get it. I've always been healthy. If it helps the community, if that's what they want me to do, OK."