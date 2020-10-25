Nearly 10K have cast ballots

Some 18%, or nearly 10,000 of Guam's registered voters had already voted in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, and most of them are people who are at least 67 years old, data from the Guam Election Commission shows.

People ages 25 to 31 constitute the smallest number to cast a ballot so far in the 2020 general election, based on the same data set.

Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, said the commission has seen a "surge" in voting the past few days, including a record-breaking 598 on Friday alone.

That's about 66 voters an hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the GEC office in the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

The daily tally is expected to further increase as people rush to beat the deadline for early voting on Oct. 30, Pangelinan said.

After that, registered voters would have to wait for Election Day on Nov. 3 to cast their ballot, along with thousands of others citizens.

GEC data shows at least 9,835 early votes, inclusive of curbside and in-office voting, as of Oct. 23. The 431 homebound voting as Oct. 22 are also included in that number.

There are 55,542 registered voters as of Oct. 15. GEC has yet to release updated numbers as of the end of the voter registration on Friday.

Who already voted?

Guam's elderly who are at least 67 years old are voting much more than any other age bracket at 23%, despite being among the most vulnerable to contract the virus that causes COVID-19.

Those between 25 and 31 years old are voting the least so far, at 6%.

Here's a breakdown of who have so far voted, as of Oct. 21 GEC data:

• 18 to 24 years old – 7%

• 25 to 31 years old – 6%

• 32 to 38 years old – 7%

• 39 to 45 years old – 9%

• 46 to 52 years old – 13%

• 53 to 59 years old – 17%

• 60 to 66 years old – 17%

• 67 years and older – 23%

Some 1,939 voters 67 years or older already voted, versus about 500 voters 25 to 31 years old. The total number of voters has since increased.

Pangelinan said the oldest voters being the most active voter age group is consistent with Guam's historical voting data, but she's hoping the pandemic will bring out more young adults to the voting polls.

"This pandemic affects everyone, from a year old to a 100 years old. We've seen that despite the pandemic, our elderly are still the most active age group of voters. But I am an optimist, and I am hoping this pandemic may bring more younger adults to the polls than before," Pangelinan said.

GEC is not alone in encouraging people to vote.

Action PAC Inc. on Friday issued a statement calling all voting-aged Guamanians to register and vote in the 2020 general election, which they said is "critical to shaping how Guam recovers from the current economic devastation."

The daily in-office and curbside voting tally was between 159 and 200-plus, but the recent surge in voting placed the numbers to 300 and above.

These exclude the early voting at satellite polls in Merizo, Mangilao, Yigo and Dededo during the past few Saturdays, ranging from 419 to 928.

No more appointments needed

Those who want to vote early on the third-floor of the GCIC Building from Oct. 26 to 30 are still encouraged to make an appointment by calling GEC at 477-9791.

Those who want to do curbside early voting by the GCIC Building won't need to make an appointment, Pangelinan said.

"They can just drive up to the curbside voting area by the GCIC Building," she said.

That could result in a long line of cars.

However, those who choose to vote at the GEC office, on the third floor of the GCIC Building, now have more parking space.

Pangelinan said since Oct. 23, the parking space behind Staywell Building, right beside the GCIC building, has been and continues to be open to early voters.

"There's over 50 parking spaces there for early voters to park," Pangelinan said.