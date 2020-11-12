The monthly Tax Refund Status report will probably be prepared by the end of the week, Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said during a Zoom meeting of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay on Tuesday.

The report details outstanding and processed refund returns, as well as payments, over several tax years.

The October report includes information to the end of September and indicates that for 2019, about 21,000 returns were processed and paid, while about 25,800 were processed and are awaiting payment - amounting to about $60 million. About 2,500 returns were still unprocessed.

The report was current up to Oct. 1, but about two weeks later, Adelup announced the early payment of nearly 10,000 refunds, amounting to about $23 million. Payment batches of more than $2 million each were regularly announced in subsequent weeks.

"I think when we do submit our refund liability report for November (reflecting October's numbers) you're probably going to see the numbers significantly change," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

Oct. 15 also marked the deadline for filing income taxes, and Mansapit-Shimizu said DRT received additional returns, although she did not have the number immediately available.

"Although we continue to process, people still continue to file. ... As I look back at our history, even though the deadlines may have passed, for example the Oct. 15 deadline, for five years we still see people still submitting their returns," she said. "Somebody whose return was due in 2018, sometimes we don't see people file them for up to five years. It's just interesting that they trickle in that way."

While DRT processes the returns, the Department of Administration issues the payments.

Mansapit-Shimizu said since March 2019, she has worked with DOA Director Edward Birn to ensure payments can be made weekly so that there is some level of consistency with payments and so that taxpayers can have some level of expectation on when refunds will be paid out.

But as with almost all things in 2020, the pandemic has hampered tax refund payments.

A large portion of refunds are traditionally paid out in April because that's when tax collections come in to pay refunds, Birn said in May, when about $73 million of 2019 tax refunds were still awaiting payment.

But this year, collections were delayed as part of efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the virus.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began creeping up on Guam earlier in the year, the Leon Guerrero administration implemented a five-point program aimed at temporarily assisting local businesses, called the TEAM Guam plan.

Part of the program allowed deferral of up to 40% of business privilege taxes up to three months. This meant BPT due in April, May and June would be due in July, August and September.