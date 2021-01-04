Nearly $1M in 2020 election spending

Candidates spent nearly $1 million to support their 2020 general election campaign, but some of the biggest spenders lost their races.

Winners of the senatorial and mayoral elections will take their oaths of office today during simple ceremonies with crowd size limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegate candidate and former Del. Robert Underwood spent the highest amount – $246,000 – among all candidates in the 2020 general election, but he lost to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

San Nicolas spent $73,000-plus in his first reelection bid, including the runoff race. He takes his oath of office in Washington, D.C., on Sunday (Monday Guam time.)

Veteran and small business owner John Ananich lost the senatorial election despite spending the second highest amount among the 29 candidates vying for seats in the 36th Legislature. He spent at least $51,500.

This was based on Ananich's preliminary campaign finance report that the Guam Election Commission released. The final report is expected to reflect a higher amount.

Ananich spent more than what delegate candidate Wil Castro spent, which was $37,614.

Among senatorial candidates, Ananich's spending was second only to that of Sen. James Moylan, who spent $67,699. Moylan received the second highest number of votes among senatorial candidates.

Sen. Therese Terlaje got the highest number of votes in the senatorial race and spent some $16,690, the seventh highest campaign spending among senatorial bets, GEC data shows.

Retired U.S. Marshal Frank G. Leon Guerrero spent the fourth highest amount among senatorial candidates, at more than $41,500, but lost the election. He landed in 20th place.

Sen. Kelly Marsh and former Chief of Police John Cruz, spent $15,882 and $12,334, respectively, but both lost in the senatorial election.

Limited fundraisers

Some candidates have yet to turn in their final 2020 general election campaign revenue and expenditure report to GEC.

Preliminary total campaign spending, however, is now about $950,000 while funds raised were at about $822,000. Many of the candidates spent more than they raised.

When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was implemented in March, candidates were no longer allowed to hold fundraisers. Thus, overall campaign revenue and spending were lower than in prior election years.

Among the winners of the 2020 senatorial race, Sen.-elect Chris Duenas spent the least, at $1,000. This is based on his preliminary report submitted to GEC.

Senatorial candidate Don Edquilane reported to GEC that he didn't spend any money on his campaign.

Senators' inauguration will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña, with a limited crowd. The event will be broadcast live on the Guam Legislature's website.

At a glance

Delegate candidates' campaign spending, based on Federal Election Commission data:

$245,955, Robert Underwood

$73,087, Del. Michael San Nicolas, winner

$37,614, Sen. Wil Castro

Senatorial candidates' spending based on available GEC data (*winners):

$67,699, Sen. James Moylan*

$51,524, John Ananich (preliminary report)

$45,475, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes*

$41,539, Frank G. Leon Guerrero

$28,466, Sen. Joe San Agustin*

$27,391, Sen. Telo Taitague*

$16,690, Sen. Therese Terlaje*

$15,882, Sen. Kelly Marsh

$14,827, Sen. Amanda Shelton*

$13,683, Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje*

$12,334, Joseph I. Cruz

$11,599, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson*

$9,081, Michelle Armenta

$7,970, Sen. Mary Torres*

$7,441, Sen.-elect Joanne Brown*

$6,738, Sen.-elect Frank Blas Jr.*

$5,321, Sen.-elect Tony Ada* (preliminary report)

$5,016, Joaquin Ken Leon-Guerrero (preliminary report)

$4,972, Sen. Sabina Perez*

$3,350, Chris Carillo (preliminary report)

$2,111, Sen. Clynton Ridgell*

$1,614, Dave Duenas

$1,039, Vicente Borja (preliminary report)

$1,000, Sen.-elect Chris Duenas* (preliminary report)

$730, Fred Bordallo

$289, Dominic Hernandez (preliminary report)

$245, Sandra Seau

$67, Franklin Meno (preliminary report)

$0, Don Edquilane

Mayoral candidates

Mayors and vice mayors will have their swear-in-and-go ceremony at noon today, in front of the Guam Museum.

It will be broadcast live on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Facebook page.

In the mayoral races, the following are among those with the highest campaign spending based on final and preliminary reports filed with GEC: