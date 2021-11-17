The Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources of the Department of Agriculture is mailing 465 relief checks totaling approximately $988,803 to local fishers.

The funds are part of the initial batch of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, Fisheries Relief funding. The funds supports commercial fishing and associated activities that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DAWR received the relief checks from the Pacific State Marine Fisheries Commission. The amounts of the checks were based on select categories, including subsistence and subsistence with sales and commercial, according to the press release.

Check amounts ranged from $1,600 to $39,000 and were determined based on these categories and documentation provided by fishers validating their commercial losses.

Fishers who successfully registered and applied during this first enrollment period are advised to check their mailboxes. Applications filed by fishermen who successfully registered for the second enrollment period are currently pending processing by PSMFC, according to the agency.

The status of the second batch of relief checks may be found at relief.psmfc.org/guam-cares-act-information.

“Fishing has been a cornerstone of our culture for centuries and remains an integral part of life, providing a livelihood for many of our island’s families. We haven’t forgotten that even our humble fishers have suffered a loss in sales, so it is our hope that this funding reels in some relief for them and their businesses,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“We thank the Department of Agriculture and our federal partners for ensuring that our fishers receive this necessary financial assistance. We will continue supporting our community through these important initiatives, which also lends a boost to our local economy and helps grow our fishing industry.”