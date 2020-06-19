Nearly 20K await unemployment checks

Guam now has 30,000-plus workers directly displaced by the coronavirus pandemic, and nearly 20,000 of them have already filed initial unemployment claims that are awaiting payments.

The federal government has made $276 million available for Guam drawdown for payments.

The 21-day processing window for those who filed clean claims during the May 30 and 31 soft launch closes this weekend.

But as of Thursday, the Guam Department of Labor has not released the results of its Wednesday morning test run that could signal whether payments can be made soon.

The department only said it would have an update by today.

Many local workers have been without a job since March, and have been relying on federal and local government cash and food aid, plus nonprofit groups' food donations. With the public health emergency declaration ending soon, many could also face evictions unless they come up with payments that could come from the federal unemployment aid.

The past few days, Guam Labor has been able to resolve more than 9,200 claims with issues.

Guam Labor's special projects coordinator, Hannah Cho, said as of early Thursday there have been 30,357 displaced workers based on the reporting of 1,714 employers via hireguam.com.

Of that number, 19,861 or 65% have filed their initial unemployment claims.

'I just started my full-time job in February'

Loraina Aguon, 26, who has a 4-year-old son, was furloughed not long after starting a job at Macy's at the Micronesia Mall.

"My boyfriend has been unemployed before the pandemic and I just started my full-time job in February. I then turned a month in March and halfway through, the lockdown happened then we got on furlough on April 1," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Aguon is one of the 30,357 workers who were laid off, furloughed or had their work hours reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's 80% of Guam Labor's projection of 38,000 impacted workers.

While Macy's reopened on May 22, she said, it still has limited staff working.

"The rest of us are on furlough while (we) wait to get recalled slowly," she said.

Aguon said she's thankful to have "food stamps and WIC benefits" for her son. They live in a Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority housing unit, so she's thankful there are no evictions.

"But I can only budget and stretch out whatever is left in my savings," she said.

Whenever she sees online posts about food distribution or assistance, she forwards the information to her friends and family and her neighborhood WhatsApp group chat so everyone can get help.

Aguon is one of the administrators of the Facebook group, "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation-Guam," for displaced workers who want to share experiences filing their unemployment aid applications, among other things.

She applied for unemployment benefits on May 30. This week, the outstanding issues in her application have been resolved.

"I now just have to wait for payment," Aguon said Thursday.

Despite the financial difficulty caused by the pandemic, Aguon is counting her blessings.

She's thankful their water and power have not been disconnected, and that she's able to receive a disaster check from Public Health and a federal economic impact check.

"I'm also thankful our local banks like First Hawaiian Bank gave us a three-month extension in March, so I have savings set aside to pay my auto loan next month in July," she said.

For the nearly 10,500 other displaced workers who have not applied yet, they can get assistance filing their claim by calling the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program numbers at 311 or 735-0527 through 32.

They can either apply over the phone or in person by going to the Guam Community College Building E, but they have to make an appointment by phone first. Roving processing centers are also available at village libraries and some mayors' offices.

On Guam, eligible displaced workers can expect up to $945 a week in unemployment aid through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year. Guam has asked for a $924 million budget from the U.S. Department of Labor.