Nearly $20M, or 80%, of adjudicated war reparations claims paid

Close to 2,000, or 80%, of adjudicated Guam war reparations claims have been paid, resulting in payouts of more than $20 million.

"The U.S. Treasury has been doing an excellent job processing claims as soon as they are adjudicated and their payment details certified by the claimant," Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is seeking reelection, stated in a press release on Friday.

The Justice Department's Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, he stated, has adjudicated 2,459 of the 3,716 total war reparations claims filed.

And of the 2,459 that have received the commission's approval, about 80% of the adjudicated claims have been paid, he said.

That means nearly 2,000 claims have been paid. And based on the commission's award of $10,000 to $12,000 for each adjudicated claim, the total amount of war reparations payments so far has reached $20 million.

The U.S. Treasury Department cuts the checks.

The reparations are for the Guam CHamoru people's suffering during the Japanese occupation in World War II.

San Nicolas had pushed for a congressional amendment, which has since become law, that would fix a technical flaw that previously did not authorize the Treasury to issue the checks to war reparations claimants. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration also previously opened a program to front the payments while waiting for the legislation to become law.

"To date, 485 adjudicated claims are still awaiting claimant responses on their payment certifications, and we urge our claimants to do so in order for Treasury to process their payment," San Nicolas added.

San Nicolas stated he remains optimistic the commission will complete all adjudications by the end of the year.

"The FCSC has been tracking to clear large batches of claims at this stage, likely because of similarities to prior award determinations that have set precedence in the process," San Nicolas stated. "Allowing them to do their job free of political interference is finally allowing them to move faster for the benefit of everyone," San Nicolas added.

Claimants who have received adjudication notices and need further assistance are encouraged to contact the congressman's office at 671-475-6453 or email at michael.sannicolas@mail.house.gov.

"In these especially stressful times, we thank the people for their continued patience as we bring this to a close, and for the extra effort of our federal partners who are facing extraordinary demand," San Nicolas stated.