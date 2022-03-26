Nearly 300 abuse survivors, church inch closer to reaching a settlement

Survivors of clergy sexual assault and the Archdiocese of Agana told a federal judge Friday they are closer to presenting what they believe will be a "consensual joint plan," in time for an April 8 status hearing.

The parties continue to go through mediation to try to settle the claims, and submit a joint plan instead of pursuing separate, competing plans.

That joint plan is about compensating nearly 300 abuse survivors and getting the archdiocese out of bankruptcy without closing Catholic parishes, schools or other ministries.

"I'm happy to hear that you made progress from being miles apart to inches apart," U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said Friday morning.

The judge has set another status hearing for April 8.

One of the survivors of clergy sexual assault, Leo Tudela, 78, said he's "very, very happy" to hear about the progress, and is hoping the case can be settled in a month or two.

He also thanked the judge for her "very rigid" scheduling, which he said puts pressure on both sides.

"I talked to some survivors, and they are very, very happy that finally, after almost six years, this is coming to some conclusion and I appreciate that very much," Tudela said.

The judge thanked the parties for their continued efforts, particularly acknowledging the archbishop's leadership.

"We’re on the way. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I am pretty confident that, either way, we’ll come to some closure," the judge said during Friday's hearing.

Attorney Edwin Caldie, representing the creditors, mostly abuse survivors, said the committee has not accepted an offer yet, but the parties are "getting to a point where I think the archdiocese and ... the survivors council are very close."

While no settlement has been reached, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic and hopeful, he said.

"I would say, 30 days ago, even two weeks ago, we were a mile or two apart. And now I would measure the distance apart by inches as opposed to miles," Caldie told the judge Friday.

Archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser also said the archdiocese believes the parties have the "elements of a consensual joint plan" and agreed with Caldie in saying that both sides "narrowed it from miles to inches."

Elsaesser acknowledged the archdiocese's enormous effort to reach this point, led by Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes and the leadership in the chancery and at school and parish levels, including their respective finance councils, as well as attorney John Terlaje and Father Romeo Convocar, the vicar general.

In January 2020, the archdiocese presented a $21 million plan to pay the abuse survivors. It revised its plan in November 2021, raising the proposed payment to between $27.96 million and $34.88 million.

Shortly after that, the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mostly survivors, filed its own payment plan calling for at least $100 million and real estate assets.

These are the two plans that both parties are trying to merge into one, and then present to the court.

Tydingco-Gatewood's ruling in February cleared the way for the archdiocese to include assets of parishes and schools in the pool of resources that will be used to settle the claims of survivors.

The survivors said priests and other clergy molested or raped them decades ago.

Prior to the April 8 hearing, the parties are expected to meet again before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu, who is serving as the mediator, to try to settle the Guam abuse claims.