Nearly $34M for GovGuam's quarantine, isolation facilities

The government's use of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities mostly for travelers entering Guam amounted to nearly $34 million as of May 20, based on data from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

GovGuam has been using federal pandemic funds to pay for these facilities, which it said are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of COVID-19-positive cases were detected while in quarantine and were sent to isolation, preventing spread to the community.

The total expenditure of $33,946,498 as of last week, according to GHS/OCD data, is as follows:

$27,616,861 for quarantine facilities;

$6,329,637 for isolation facilities.

GHS/OCD released data about GovGuam quarantine and isolation facilities in response to The Guam Daily Post's request for information under the Sunshine Reform Act of 1999.

The recent lifting of quarantine for travelers who already received full COVID-19 vaccination and a decline in COVID-19-positive cases are expected to dramatically decrease the number of GovGuam quarantine and isolation hotel rooms needed.

In just two days, for example, 127 fully vaccinated travelers were released from quarantine, emptying about 100 rooms on May 15 and 16, and more incoming travelers have since been exempted from quarantine.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office last week said GovGuam will issue new solicitations for quarantine and isolation facilities, under changed travel protocols, now that fewer travelers require quarantine.

But the most recent amendments to purchase orders with the remaining quarantine and isolation facilities show their purchase orders won't expire until Sept. 30.

It's not known when these purchase orders will be amended or canceled to give way to a new round of solicitation. Adelup said it will release updated information.

Dusit, Bayview

Dusit Beach Resort Guam is the current GovGuam quarantine facility remaining, and Dusit Thani Guam Resort is designated as an overflow quarantine facility.

As of May 19, there were 424 quarantined travelers at Dusit Beach Resort, and none at Dusit Thani.

Dusit Beach Resort used to accommodate more than 700 quarantined travelers on a single day, and Dusit Thani 500-plus a day.

Core Tech's Bayview Hotel is the current GovGuam isolation facility. As of May 18, there were 19 individuals placed there. The isolation hotel used to accommodate 100-plus COVID-19-positive individuals a day.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.

GovGuam, through the General Services Agency, reduced on March 31 the number of Bayview Hotel isolation rooms, from 270 to 150, "due to low number of COVID-19-positive patients utilizing the facility."

As of last week, GovGuam still owed Dusit Beach Resort Guam/Dusit Thani Guam Resort more than $9.3 million, and Bayview Hotel $842,120.

Numbers decreasing

GovGuam started mandating quarantine for incoming travelers in March 2020.

Since last year, GovGuam used a total of 14 facilities for COVID-19 quarantine and isolation, including the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Wyndham Garden Guam, Hotel Santa Fe, Days Inn and Garden Court, and Oceanview Hotel.

From 500 to more than 1,000 travelers, as well as medical personnel, used to stay at quarantine and isolation facilities on a daily basis but the numbers have since declined, according to government data.

Based on purchase orders, GovGuam has been paying $159 to $175 per room per person.

It's also been paying for unoccupied rooms, at rates from $90 to $120 a day, based on purchase orders.

The higher rate comes with meals.

As an example, for Oceanview and Bayview, the rate is $175 per room per night inclusive of meals. The unoccupied rate per night is $90 for each room.

The rate at Dusit Beach Resort, formerly the Outrigger, is $159 per room per day for each occupied room. In addition, the meals cost $69 per person per day. Unoccupied rooms cost $120 a day at the Dusit Beach Resort.

Incoming travelers were quarantined for up to 14 days. If travelers test positive for COVID-19, they are sent to the isolation facility.

The governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services shortened the mandatory quarantine to 10 days for travelers not fully vaccinated, effective May 15.