The Guam Department of Education has been in the spotlight regarding the return to in-person instruction. But, that is not the only model of learning offered to public school students. Since the school year began in August, a fraction of students carried out their education online.

To date, there are 1,250 elementary students, 1,006 middle school students and 720 high school students enrolled in the online model of learning.

“We know the students that chose to go online, most of them were already online students from last year. We did get a couple who were hard-copy students that did select to go online but that was only 10%," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Even those who needed support or were not comfortable with the platform took it on and have become better at it.

With the exception of the one week GDOE took to transition face-to-face learners to the temporary online program, regular online learners have been in session receiving five days instruction a week since the start of the school year.

“The teachers that we met with, we’ve had some debriefing sessions where they’ve said, 'We are getting the hang of this. Once we get the hang of technology and the students get the hang of technology, the classes really become fun and engaging,'" he said.

GDOE learned from the online program implemented last school year to improve the online program design and framework. Over the summer, GDOE helped prepare parents, students and teachers to navigate the online platform through input sessions and training.

“The students are less nervous now, because they know what to expect. That routine becomes more constant and they try to keep that momentum going and it's daily improvements,” Sanchez said

Now teachers and students are expanding into a variety of applications or online paths as part of their educational journey.

“We told teachers to start off slow, with just the video conferencing, the chat applications to communicate with each other. Allow them to use applications such as Google Docs, Google Classroom, and once they are comfortable with the basics start branching out to the more advanced applications,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said to his knowledge, there have been no requests from online learners to switch to face-to-face instruction, as opposed to the 250 face-to-face learners waiting to switch to online learning.

GDOE reported more than 1,000 face-to-face learners as no-shows prior to the school closures. One of the major factors in the habitual absences was the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

Attendance not an issue

Attendance, however, has not been a problem for the online program, according to Sanchez.

“A good number of students seem to be attending regularly, and then not asking to go face-to-face, it seems you can infer satisfaction," he said.

Parent participation in support of online students has also increased.

“We are getting reports of a lot more engagement with the parents than we did if you compare it to the last two weeks,” said Sanchez, who referenced the temporary online program created for face-to-face learners during school closures.

“Mainly because if they chose the online model they probably already planned for that scenario versus face-to-face students who all of a sudden had to go online,” Sanches said.

Working parents made a number of requests for asynchronous work to be provided during the temporary online program in light of conflicting schedules with work and school.

The governor provided consideration to parents in light of COVID-19 health concerns, and the challenges the pandemic has brought with the sudden closures of schools. She suspended the legal enforcement of the truancy policy which addresses habitual student absences.

Even as schools resume this week, the truancy policy remains suspended as the community transmission rate of COVID-19 continues to be high and parent concerns over student safety have not quelled.

But for parents of online students, planning in advance was a key factor in the success the online program has seen versus the temporary online program. Sanchez said even the younger online students are embracing distance learning.

“A lot of the kids, even the younger ones, after a couple of weeks started to become more independent, obviously the parents are physically present in the home. But the need for them to be next to their kid tapered off after a couple of days,” Sanchez said.

Developing kills transportable to the workforce

Happy with parent and student involvement in the online program, Sanchez said the department plans to keep the online program as a long-term option recognizing that online learning is now a staple.

“We believe that in the long run we still want to offer an online model of learning for those students who wish to do so or perhaps have partial classes that are half the day face-to-face and the other half online. Simply because we believe that it develops skills that are necessary for the workforce or postsecondary education,” Sanchez said.