Nearly $3M in CARES funds for GCC, UOG went to students

Editor’s Note: This is part of a series that breaks down federal pandemic relief funds for Guam. This article continues to delve into funding specific to education, which started with at look at Department of Education funds that published on Sept. 26.

The Guam Community College and the University of Guam together received about $5.7 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Of that amount, both institutions provided funds directly to students as a requirement of the federal government.

The university received about $4.5 million, separated into student and institutional portions. For the student portion, UOG distributed $2.3 million to eligible students. Full-time students received $747.03 each and part-time students received $560.27 each, according to UOG.

A balance of $1.8 million remained of the $2.2 million institutional portion as of last week.

Of the $400,000 spent, about $38,000 was spent on hiring part-time teaching assistants for online learning, $66,000 was used to purchase equipment for online learning, $260,000 was used to cover financial relief for students and fee reductions, and $46,000 was used to cover the associated costs of dorm students moving out and those who opted to stay, the university stated.

Of the balance, UOG will use part of the funds to strengthen online learning, as classes have been completely online since March.

"We have also earmarked funds to provide additional financial relief to students. It will fund the 5% rebate on tuition offered to students who registered for the Fañomnåkan 2020 (August-December) semester and for reduced student fees for last semester, during the summer and this semester," UOG stated.

These funds expire in May 2021.

The university also received about $18,000 as a "minority serving institution," which it plans to spend on PPE. These funds expire in July 2021.

There are still several months left to use the money, and with classes taught remotely under the current pandemic restrictions, UOG has some time to determine what its needs will be for PPE and other sanitation supplies, according to the university.

Guam Community College

GCC received $1.15 million.

Similar to UOG, $574,675 was for student aid, of which $548,900 has been released to students registered at the time the grant was awarded in April. The balance may be used for additional student aid.

The institution portion, another $574,675, is being used for distance learning, the purchase of 100 laptops for students, additional laptops for postsecondary faculty and additional equipment. Some of the funds can also be used for student aid.

Of the total amount, $44,854 has been expended. The funds expire in May 2021.

"The college is currently assessing the needs to support remote learning for students. Although we have an initial order of 100 laptops, there may be an increased need if the requirement to continue with remote learning is extended. In addition, we will be assessing the possibility of providing more student aid to assist our students," GCC stated.

GCC has another $4,593 under the Strengthen Asian American and Native American Pacific Islanders-serving institutions section of Higher education emergency relief funds under the CARES Act.

This hasn't been expended yet. The college is still determining the best use of these funds, GCC stated.

Funds are typically no longer available after the grant periods expire. This applies to all the CARES Acts grants for education institutions. But as UOG stated, extensions may be granted.