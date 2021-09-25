Fewer than 400 government of Guam executive branch employees who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Sept. 24 deadline are subject to weekly testing that begins on Monday.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn issued a Sept. 23 circular on vaccination or testing, which includes a list of designated government test sites for each agency.

Other agencies will hold their own testing at their own sites.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said 89% of GovGuam line agency employees were fully vaccinated as of Friday, and 92% have had at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tracking of the testing will be done weekly by agencies, she said.

Of the 5,224 covered executive branch employees, 4,667 have been fully vaccinated, while 162 have received the first dose, Adelup data shows.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has coordinated consolidated testing sites for agencies that share the same vicinity to decrease the demand at other testing sites.

"Anyone who has questions about the vaccine can speak with their doctor or trusted medical professional," Paco-San Agustin said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 24, or subject themselves to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Those who do not get fully vaccinated or do not undergo weekly testing face disciplinary action.

The mandate allows exemptions for medical or religious reasons, but DPHSS so far has not approved any exemption request because a standard form has not been finalized.

While waiting for exemption approval, these unvaccinated workers must be tested weekly, DPHSS said.

New cases, hospitalizations

The Joint Information Center reported 66 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday, among whom 37 were unvaccinated.

At Guam Memorial Hospital, 35 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Seven were in the intensive care unit and seven were on ventilators at GMH.

Guam Regional Medical City had 27 patients. Four were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator.

At Naval Hospital Guam, four were hospitalized. Two were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,248 people who were tested on Thursday.

To date, there have been a total of 14,248 officially reported cases and 184 deaths.

Guam's COVID-19 risk score is 25.7. That's more than 10 times the safe threshold set by GovGuam.

FSM community testing

The Federated States of Micronesia community on Guam is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Community Center.

The vaccination clinic is open to anyone who wants to get vaccinated, and priority will be given to those who registered in advance, said Nedine Songeni, one of the organizers of the FSM community vaccine outreach event. Walk-ins will be accepted, she said.

American Medical Center personnel will be conducting the testing, according to MTM Mayor Rudy Paco.

GovGuam testing

Where to get tested for specific agencies:

• Tiyan old carnival grounds in Barrigada: DPHSS Castle Mall; Civil Service Commission; Guam Department of Labor; Bureau of Budget and Management Research; Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense; Marianas Regional Fusion Center; ServeGuam Commission; Guam Veterans Affairs Office; Guam Public Library System; DPHSS Women, Infant and Child office in Tiyan; PBS; Department of Military Affairs; Bureau of Statistics and Plans; Adelup; Department of Chamorro Affairs; Guam EPA; Office of Technology; DISID; Department of Parks and Recreation; Department of Agriculture; GHURA; Recovery Office; and Department of Youth Affairs.

• Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center: GBHWC; Chamorro Land Trust Commission; Guam Visitors Bureau; Guam Economic Development Authority; Department of Administration at ITC; Department of Land Management; Guam Housing Corp.; and Department of Public Works.

• Guam International Airport Authority: GIAA; Contractors Licensing Board; Guam Regional Transit Authority; Department of Revenue and Taxation; and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan: Port Authority of Guam and DOA General Services Agency.

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo: Guam Energy Office; DPHSS Ran-Care; and DPHSS Dededo.

• DPHSS Hesler Office: Guam Election Commission; Community Defense Liaison; DPHSS Terlaje Office; Guam Developmental Disabilities Council; Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority; Kumision I Fino CHamoru; Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency; and Office of Homelessness and Poverty Prevention.

Among agencies that will conduct their own testing at their own sites are Guam Memorial Hospital; Department of Corrections in Mangilao and Hagåtña; Guam Police Department central precinct in Sinajana; Guam Fire Department in Tamuning and Hågat; and DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory.