Nearly 50 released early from hotel quarantine

Close to 50 travelers who arrived on Guam on Sept. 12 were granted their request to be released one day early from the government quarantine facility if they had a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte announced her decision on Friday afternoon during a hearing on quarantine lawsuits.

Those who refuse to be tested will remain in government quarantine, Iriarte said.

She said the ruling is temporary until the court hears more testimony from health officials.

Several passengers, who have taken the Department of Public Health and Social Services to court in recent weeks, were transferred to home quarantine after the court ruled that DPHSS violated their due process rights. They have the right to be informed they can petition the court for release, according to a prior court decision.

It was also said during Friday’s hearing that more than 300 passengers who flew into the island between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20 are undergoing mass testing at the government quarantine site, and more passengers could be allowed to go home if they test negative.

The mass testing follows the governor’s change to the quarantine guidelines that now states passengers will be tested on the sixth day of their mandatory quarantine, and will be allowed to complete their quarantine at home if results are negative.

On Thursday, Judge Iriarte appointed the Public Defender Service Corp. to represent all incoming passengers, and advise them of their due process rights.