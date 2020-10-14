The Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program has attracted about 49 applicants since opening in late September, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

The $10 million program is intended to assist Guam families with young adults, students and disabled individuals over the age of 16 who are claimed as dependents. Families with these dependents were overlooked by the CARES Act and did not receive the economic impact payment for these dependents.

The deadline to apply for the program is Nov. 12

Rev and Tax is currently processing and reviewing applications and documents submitted, Mansapit-Shimizu said. The program will be paid first through COVID-19 relief funding before local sources are used.

Guam received nearly $118 million in COVID-19 relief funding out of the CARES Act. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn told the Legislature last week that $65.6 million or about 56% of the funding was still available as of Aug. 31.

He anticipates all funding will have been spent by Dec. 31, when the funds will expire.

"At this time, DRT cannot determine how much will be paid out as the manual applications submitted through the drop box are currently being processed. It is too early to determine whether the AIM payout will reach $10 million," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

Rev and Tax is experiencing some issues with the applications, and Mansapit-Shimizu said individuals are not submitting all required documents with the application.

"This causes delays in the review and processing of applications," the director said. "Applicants are properly notified if there are missing or incomplete documents and given 15 days from the date of the notice to provide the requested information."

Individuals will sometimes email the paper application, Mansapit-Shimizu said, whereas Rev and Tax requires an application either be filled out online or submitted physically through its drop box.