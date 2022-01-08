Nearly $570M in ARP funds allocated

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has allocated nearly $570 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as of Dec. 31, the largest portion of which is $182 million-plus for a new hospital that's estimated to cost about $1 billion to build.

These allocations, however, are not set in stone.

"As stated immediately following our Investment Para Hamyo presentation, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration will remain flexible and this is only a framework for our investment," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post about the flexibility of the allocations.

While the $569,912,733 in ARP funds have been spoken for, only $139.244 million-plus has been spent so far.

Another $6.376 million-plus has been encumbered so far.

This means there's more than $424.291 million, or 74%, unspent or unencumbered.

Among the allocations is $12 million as upfront capital costs for a long-talked-about universal trash collection. None of it has been spent so far.

The program seeks to subsidize the service for every household not currently paying for trash removal services.

Another major allocation is $38 million for the All RISE program, meant to give cash assistance to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $36.595 million has been spent on the one-time direct assistance of $800 for each qualified individual, or $1,600 for each couple who filed joint tax returns

The program funding initially was capped at $30 million, drawing criticism and concern because the estimated payments at the time exceeded that.

Not satisfied

Sen. Telo Taitague said Friday night she's not satisfied with the ARP funds reporting because the spreadsheet does not itemize, nor does it provide spending details.

Among the allocations she said she finds to be questionable are funds set aside for the Commission on Decolonization, the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

"Aside from the fact that these agencies are already funded by the fiscal 2022 budget law, I would like to know more about the specific purposes for which ARPA funds will be used by these agencies - consistent with federal spending guidelines," the senator said.

The ARP allocation report, sent by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research to the Legislature, is the latest mandated monthly reporting on ARP allocations that the fiscal 2022 budget law requires.

Taitague also said there's information available regarding whether and how General Fund appropriations for agencies that are included in the report will be impacted.

"Additionally, I'm concerned that the allocation of funds (is) inconsistent with the priority initiatives that were suggested by senators last year prior to Guam's receipt of ARPA funds," she said.

The allocations are divided into 10 groupings, from general government to the protection of life and property, public health and public assistance programs.

Here are the largest allocations:

• $182.138 million, new Guam Memorial Hospital.

• $38 million, All RISE program.

• $27.805 million, quarantine facilities.

• $25 million, GEDA Local Employers Assistance Program, or LEAP.

• $23 million, Department of Public Works.

• $20 million, Guam Visitors Bureau.

• $20 million, GEDA business economic support.

• $15 million, Guam International Airport Authority.

• $15 million, Port Authority of Guam.

• $15 million, Guam Power Authority rate offset.

• $14.4 million, Guam Waterworks Authority rate offset.

• $12 million, universal collection upfront capital costs.

• $11.987 million, Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The list still does not include the $17 million-plus that the governor announced just a few days ago.

Other allocations include $6.4 million to cover residents' credit card fees on government-related transactions. So far, $3.935 million of that has been spent.

Among the least allocated amounts were $27,096 for the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority, $36,000 for the Professional Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors Board, $40,369 for the Commission on Decolonization, $48,668 for the University of Guam and $51,670 for the Guam Ethics Commission.