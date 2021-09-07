About 6,000 H-2B workers are anticipated by the time the military buildup reaches its expected peak in fiscal 2023, according to Greg Massey, administrator of the Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division at the Guam Department of Labor.

There are currently 1,693 temporary foreign workers on Guam on H-2B visas, the highest it's been in more than 10 years, Massey said. By the end of fiscal 2022, Guam would see an H-2B population of about 2,300 workers before the anticipated surge the following year, based on numbers from the military, according to Massey.

Most H-2B workers in Guam are brought in under the provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act, which applies to projects directly connected or associated with the military buildup.

The Tsubaki Tower, for instance, was designated as a project that is associated with the military alignment, Massey said. The association allowed the hotel project to get workers on H-2B visas during a high denial rate for foreign workers.

The local Labor Department is seeking to hire customer service representatives in anticipation of the increased paperwork processing for the workers.

Labor's hiring of customer representatives is exempt from hiring restrictions for unclassified employees, both in the fiscal 2021 budget law and in the latest budget bill.

"We don't want to hire a bunch of permanent classified employees and when it starts to wrap down in a few years, having to lay them off. It's better to hire them on a limited-term type of status so that we can adjust (the) workforce as construction volume goes up and down," Massey said.

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said there have been delays in the H-2B process due to COVID-19, particularly as it affects the Philippines, which has been the main source of Guam's H-2B workers. Military work is ongoing and will continue regardless of COVID-19, he added. The holdup has largely been with the shutting down of offices that process H-2B workers in the Philippines, according to Dell'Isola.

"We need to be prepared if COVID ever does kind of relax, there's going to be a huge influx of H-2's all of a sudden getting approved, getting moving forward out of the Philippines for various projects," he said.