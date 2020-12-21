Nearly 600 students still uncontacted, GDOE says

The Guam Department of Education will soon be entering its second semester while around 570 students have not made contact with their schools.

With GDOE unable to conduct home visits, Superintendent Jon Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post earlier this month that the department had turned its attention toward working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Public Works to deliver school supplies in northern areas where some uncontacted students were encountered through COVID-19 testing outreach.

The superintendent also said he hoped a plan could be executed "hopefully before Christmas."

There is nothing "set in stone" on how to address grading or other education-related concerns for these students, who have missed about half the school year, but such concerns extend to other students as well, Fernandez said.

"There's a concern in general," he said. "Not only for those who have been disconnected completely – obviously the interventions needed are going to be significant – but until we get back to face-to-face instruction, there is a risk that students at home are falling behind in one way or another depending on how they're doing with distance learning. It's something we are going to just have to grapple with as this first semester closes out and we start to look at student progress."

Fernandez said he hoped a plan for the supplies would be refined by the end of the second week of December, but he didn't have an update on hand as of Dec. 16, when he spoke again with the Post.

"I know the teams have been meaning to solidify what is available to distribute and needed to make a recommendation on whether the schools can handle it themselves or whether to take advantage of DPW," Fernandez said. "I know the teams are working through it, I just haven't received the latest information."

A major concern

GDOE anticipated beginning the school year with face-to-face instruction along with remote learning models, but an increasing number of COVID-19 cases around August, which continued through subsequent months, interrupted those plans.

Students who did not choose a learning model were initially placed into face-to-face instruction but they, like all others under that model, had to be moved to hard copy distribution.

These students were difficult to reach or were unreachable over the summer and represented a major concern for GDOE.

The department began the school year with about 3,000 public school students who had not made contact with their schools.

Coordination among village mayors, GDOE social workers and other staff, as well as a review of the data, ultimately reduced that number to 570 or so students.

Students who could not be contacted by other means were placed on a home visitation list, but no home visitation has taken place under COVID-19 restrictions implemented over the past few months.

Reaching uncontacted students has required creativity, sometimes even having to go through social media, according to Fernandez.

"We're glad to be able to get down to this number, ... but it looks like we won't be able to make much more progress until we get the authorization for home visits," Fernandez said on Dec. 16.

Home visits

Guam's COVID Area Risk Score has been dropping and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently relaxed a few restrictions, but Guam still remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

The governor has not authorized school openings, but GDOE hopes to see if home visits can also be authorized when the governor does allow schools to open.

"That's on our agenda to continue to discuss with the lieutenant governor and Public Health, to see if we can incorporate the authorization for home visits if we are going to be allowed face-to-face instruction," Fernandez said.