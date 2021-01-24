Nearly 9,000 names to be removed from Guam voter rolls

A record-breaking 8,961 names will be removed from Guam's voter rolls in February, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told the GEC board during a Thursday night meeting.

In prior purges 4,000 to 7,000 names were removed from the list of voters.

Pangelinan said 8,942 will be purged from the voters' list for failing to vote in the 2018 and 2020 general and runoff elections.

The other 19 will be removed from the voter rolls after GEC confirmed their deaths based on Department of Public Health and Social Services data, she said.

GEC intends to cancel these voters' registration Feb. 18.

Pangelinan said GEC sent letters Tuesday, the same day it published the list of those who didn't vote in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Acting GEC Chairwoman Alice Taijeron, during the board meeting, said even if a person's name is on the list of those to be purged, that person can register again to be able to vote in future elections.

Next year is a gubernatorial election year. Those who intend to vote in the 2022 primary election must register on or before Aug. 17, 2022.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voter registration remains limited to an online process by visiting the GEC website at www.gec.guam.gov, for individuals who hold a current Guam identification card or Guam driver's license.

The GEC will make an announcement when in-person voter registration can resume.

All of Guam's 19 villages have residents whose names are on the list of those whose voter registration will be canceled.

In 2019, GEC removed 7,287 names from the voter rolls. At the time, it was the largest number of voters purged at one time, until this year's nearly 9,000.

Proposed 2022 budget

GEC also adopted on Thursday a proposed fiscal 2022 budget of $1.9 million, for transmittal to the Legislature.

That's higher than the $1.8 million GEC requested for 2021, though it ended up getting $1.6 million.

Pangelinan told the board that the GEC spent all of the $600,000 that it received from the CARES Act that helped the commission put in place COVID-19 health and safety protocols in preparation for, and to conduct, elections.

At the beginning of Thursday night's meeting, two Republican members of the GEC were sworn in: Jerry Crisostomo, who's serving a new term, and newcomer Benny Paulino. Former GEC chairman Michael Perez's term on the board expired.