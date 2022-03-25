Nearly a pound of marijuana seized in mail

Federal agents found close to one pound of marijuana inside a package that was recently sent to Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

U.S. Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant on the items March 14 and found approximately 449 grams of marijuana, according to the warrant filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

The package was shipped from a Las Vegas address to a residence in Liguan Terrace in Dededo.

No charges or arrests have been reported in connection with the case.

The description on the box noted that its contents included two hats and two shirts.

Guam and a large majority of states across the nation have legalized marijuana for medical purposes alone or with some level of recreational use. However, the federal government classifies cannabis as a controlled substance, along with heroin and cocaine. As such, it is also illegal at a federal level to transport it across state lines.