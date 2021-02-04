Guam residents can once again enjoy watching the latest films on the big screen, including "Wonder Woman 1984" and Denzel Washington's "The Little Things," when Tango Theaters at Micronesia Mall reopens at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Five movies will be featured when the theaters welcome back patrons tomorrow.

That's nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Guam's movie theaters starting in March 2020.

"We are all excited to welcome our community back to the cinemas again. It's been almost a year but we made sure that, on our reopening, our patrons will have a safe moviegoing experience," said Tango Theaters Marketing Director Teri M. Flores.

Food and drinks, however, cannot be consumed in the theaters at least for now, Flores said, based on a Wednesday notification from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Only five of Tango Theaters' 12 auditoriums at Micronesia Mall will be used initially. They are the biggest auditoriums, with these initial movie offerings:

"Wonder Woman 1984," an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character.

"Promising Young Woman," a dark comedy thriller.

"The Marksman," an action thriller starring Liam Neeson.

"Earwig and the Witch," a Studio Ghibli computer-animated film.

"The Little Things," a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.

The seven other auditoriums can be booked for private screenings, Flores said.

"Operations are limited," Flores said. "New-release movies will likewise be the same for the next several months. Viewers will still be seeing a combination of old and new releases until such time that it's already safe for everyone to both produce and watch movies."

Tango Theaters' first screening is at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, while the last screening is at 8 p.m., Flores said.

Mondays to Thursdays, the first movie is shown at noon and the last one is at 8 p.m.

GPO theaters could reopen in April

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed movie theaters' reopening at up to 50% capacity and with required health and safety protocols as Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

Regal Guam Megaplex at the Guam Premier Outlets, or GPO, is looking to reopen "sometime in April."

This is based on information received from Regal Cinemas' corporate office, said GPO Shopping Center Manager Suzanne Perez.

"Regal is planning for an April 2021 reopening, if not sooner. They are waiting for their Hollywood studios to release the new movies," said GPO General Manager Monte Mesa.

Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions have changed the way movies are being made and the way they are being released.

Flores said getting new-release movies is a challenge because distributors may not have as much inventory as before.

To adapt to the times, distributors are now releasing movies simultaneously on streaming platforms and in theaters, or directly to their own channels, she said.

But for many who have been cooped up at home, watching movies on the big screen may well be a refreshing experience.

2 seats apart

In line with the 50% occupancy limit and social distancing mandates, two empty seats between groups will be maintained at Tango Theaters.

The front and back rows will be vacant.

"As part of Tango's commitment to ensure a safe venue to watch movies, we put in place our 'We Care' program, which features enhanced safety rules that include the mandatory wearing of face mask at all times, at the lobby and inside the auditorium," Flores said.

Once food consumption is allowed, guests will be able to remove their masks to eat or drink while seated in the auditorium.

Physical distancing will be maintained between patrons except for members of the same household or those attending the movie together.

There will be thorough cleaning and disinfecting after every screening to ensure the safety of the next batch of viewers.

Cashless transactions are encouraged, Flores said, and tickets also may be bought online.

Employees will also undergo health checks before they go on duty.

Before patrons enter, they will have their temperature checked.