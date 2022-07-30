Nearly completed lab to help clear backlog

Eighty-one homicides that date back to the early 1970s remain unsolved in Guam.

Many of the cases have lacked essential evidence to help crime scene detectives bring closure to the cases.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said his investigators are left having to send evidence off island to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for thorough examination and analysis.

The process, the chief admitted, can take up to two years before the feds send back results.

The delay in solving major cases locally is one of the reasons GPD has worked with Guam Community College to complete construction of the multimillion-dollar facility on the college’s Mangilao campus.

The lab also will be used as a teaching facility for students wanting to get into the criminal justice field.

On Friday, GCC President Mary Okada said the facility, which will help the island with DNA and forensic analysis, is 99% complete.

The 1% needed to get the doors open, she said, is installing the supplies and equipment.

“The final piece of it really is we’re waiting on materials for the connection to our institutional fire alarm system,” said Okada. “So, once that piece of supply or equipment is put in place, the college can apply for substantial occupancy and start working in that facility. So, we’re still waiting on that.”

The arrival of the supplies on the island has been affected by the current global shipping delays.

There has been no word how soon the supplies may get here.

“So, right now, we have two buildings that are waiting for the same type of equipment,” Okada said. “We’re hoping that it’ll be here sometime in August. Of course, with the supply chain, it really is difficult to predict until we actually get an ETA on the supply.”

Ignacio said the facility will help his investigators go from waiting two years to two days for analysis results. He also admitted that it could take an additional 18 months to train the staff who will be working in the new lab.

The U.S. Department of Interior funded architecture and engineering, while U.S. Department of Agriculture and GCC Capital Improvement Project moneys were used for the construction of the decade-old project, officials said.