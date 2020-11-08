Nearly half of DOC staff out sick

With roughly half of the Department of Corrections personnel not able to report to work – either because they’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus or are in quarantine to ensure they aren’t positive – officials are pulling on other resources to keep the prison running.

DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho said they’re utilizing parole as well as internal affairs officers to fill in the gaps.

“We’re doing the best we can right now,” he said. “The overtime (is something) we’ll have to be concerned about, but at this point, the heath and safety of the population and staff is of concern right now.”

He said there are 40 personnel and eight prisoners who've tested positive. All are in isolation. In total, he added, about 95 employees are not able to report to work due to the coronavirus.

The Joint Information Center reported 54 employees have been identified as close contacts and currently are in quarantine.

DOC adopted a new schedule for officers and civilian staff to ensure operations are not interrupted, the JIC reported. The agency expects some employees to return to work by next week after completing the required 14-day quarantine period.

DOC has roughly 200 officers and civilian employees, according to citizen centric reports.

Camacho added that DOC had the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Public Health and Social Services come in Saturday to evaluate their situation. “At this point, we’re doing all we can to isolate those who are infected ... so they don’t spread the virus.”

On Nov. 6, Public Health administered 203 tests at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao, according to the Joint Information Center. One man and seven women tested positive.

Testing for the remaining DOC population will continue at the Mangilao facility on Nov. 9 and the Hagåtña Detention Facility on Nov. 12.