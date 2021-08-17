Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said.

The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.

What's worse than not having assistance for more than a month, while she's still looking for a job to support her three children, she said, is the fact that the Guam Department of Labor notified her that she has to pay back about $5,243.

"It's nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000 because I still don't have a job and I am still looking for a job. PUA was my only source of income. My kids have just started online classes," Castro, a single mother, told The Guam Daily Post.

Castro said she emailed GDOL in late July and filed an appeal of her disqualification on July 29, and also formally asked for a waiver of the overpayment.

"It's now Aug. 16 and I haven't heard back from Labor, whether they will hear my appeal or at least consider the waiver request," Castro said. "It's hard enough to be told you're disqualified from getting PUA but to add to that I'm being asked to pay back $5,000. It's really hard, and now just talking about it and thinking about it, it makes me cry and I have to tell my kids 'No' when they ask if we can buy some more food."

Labor, meanwhile, said it responds right away to emails and requests for appeals. The department said it could not comment on specific PUA overpayment cases.

Castro on Monday said the last email she received from GDOL, in July, was an acknowledgment that they received her email about her appeal of the disqualification.

"I just wish that somebody from Labor could get back to me and tell me what's going on with my appeal and whether they can waive the overpayment. It's adding stress to an already stressful life we're going through," she said.

Castro said she's been dialing 311 option 6 "and no one seems to answer that line."

She said she's thankful for her younger sister and mother for helping her and her children with some basic household needs, and she's looking forward to getting a new job.

Castro is just one of a number of PUA recipients who are still dealing with overpayment notices from GDOL, less than three weeks since PUA coverage ends.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said appeals hearings continue on overpayments and disqualifications. As of Monday, GDOL had yet to release the latest data on PUA overpayments and how much of that was returned or waived.

Dell'Isola said most of the time, the issues are resolved even before the hearing of the formal appeals and after the PUA recipient gets answers from GDOL staff about the nature of his or her disqualification or overpayment.

One of the most common reasons for PUA overpayment was a worker's receipt of PUA while also getting a portion of the Paycheck Protection Program money that their employer applied for last year, Dell'Isola said.

Job search exemption

PUA coverage ends on Sept. 4, but pandemic-impacted workers still have until Oct. 4 to file unemployment claims.

In preparation for the end of PUA, GDOL implemented the federally required job search requirement on Aug. 1. This mandates PUA claimants to show proof that they applied for at least three jobs a week, or they could lose PUA that week.

Exempt from job searches are those on reduced work hours and the self-employed.

However, these exempt PUA claimants are still required to go through the job search windows, GDOL said.

"Because they are reduced hours, all they need to do is input their earnings as usual on the earnings page. For the job search questions, they can answer 'No'," according to GDOL program coordinator Hannah Cho on Monday.

Some $773 million in federal unemployment benefits have so far been paid out to Guam's pandemic-hit workers, based on GDOL data. For more than a year, PUA and related federal unemployment programs, administered by GDOL, have become a lifeline for tens of thousands who lost their job permanently or temporarily, or who have been getting reduced work hours.