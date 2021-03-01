Need a temporary job? 100 additional pandemic jobs soon using $1.7M grant

Some 100 additional temporary pandemic jobs will be opening up soon, offering salaries above $10 an hour.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said about 100 people would be hired to help in ongoing pandemic cleanup and recovery efforts using nearly $1.77 million in incremental funding to Guam under the Dislocated Worker Grants program.

They could include sanitizing surfaces at COVID-19 vaccination sites or help with contact tracing, he said.

The same program, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, was able to hire nearly 200 pandemic-displaced workers in 2020 for six-month programs, with salaries above the minimum wage.

"Ten percent or more got hired permanently," Dell'Isola said. "It's been a great program, and it's working well."

He cited as an example pandemic workers who became full-time employees at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The pandemic employment program also helps people learn new skills.

For example, former tourism and retail workers were able to obtain skills working at a hospital, whether it's ensuring cleanliness and decontamination of rooms that had been used by COVID-19 patients or sanitizing a shelter for the homeless.

While the formal job announcements have yet to be made, Dell'Isola encourages displaced workers to visit hireguam.com or GDOL's American Job Center to find available jobs or prepare for future jobs.

USDOL announced Thursday the additional funding of around $1.77 million to Guam's Department of Administration to respond to the workforce needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant award allows participants to continue disaster-relief employment in positions addressing pandemic cleanup and humanitarian activities, as well as assisting in the delivery of employment and training services to eligible individuals.