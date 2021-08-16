Peter Manglona, a father of two, picked up food items and placed them inside the two green reusable bags he brought with him, as he moved from one table to another.

It's like going to a grocery store, he said, but he's thankful every item he picked up for his own family of four and his mother-in-law's household was free of charge.

Some 17 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food assistance persists, especially for families such as Manglona's.

His other half remains on reduced work hours because of the pandemic, while he is looking for a second job to make ends meet, especially with their two children.

"So this helps a lot for two families," the father said as he weighed the two reusable bags filled with free food commodities. "Some items in the store, they're not affordable."

Had there been a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the food distribution site, Manglona said, he would have gotten his first dose.

"I am not vaccinated yet," he said, "but I plan to get it this week."

Manglona, 38, was the first to get food commodities at the pandemic food distribution site the Sinajana mayor's office organized from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Other village residents followed, some carrying reusable bags on wheels while some brought with them old boxes to hold the items.

The Guam Department of Education received the commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP.

Pick and choose

The Sinajana Mayor's Office staff neatly arranged the food commodities on plastic tables in the open-air sports facility so it would be easier for residents to pick and choose what they needed.

Within minutes, residents were able to fill up their reusable bags and walk back to their cars.

On the table were nuts and grains, different types of pastas, canned meat and fruits, raisins and other goods. There was also frozen ground beef and fresh produce.

"But we only take what we can use," said Linda Balajadia, 67. "We just get whatever we need because why would you take something that you won't use anyway when other people could need it more? Let other people that need it have a chance to get it."

Balajadia was at the food distribution site with her neighbor, Liz Laguana.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said island mayors don't know how long the food assistance will last, but they will continue to assist GDOE in getting the food into the hands of residents.

Mayor Hofmann's office helped 450 Sinajana families with food aid on Friday. About the same time, the Agana Heights Mayor's Office placed about 300 food bags into the hands of village residents through a drive-thru distribution event.

Each person walks away with $50 to $75 worth of food items, Hofmann said.

The Sinajana Mayor's Office also distributed face masks, which Hofmann hopes will help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

Roylin Roke, a 31-year-old mother of six children ages 1 to 11, said the food items in her bag could last them a week, which makes a big difference considering that her husband is on reduced work hours.

"I'm happy and thankful for the food they give us for free," she said.

'In case things get worse'

M. Borja, 65, said when food commodities are available, she makes it a point to show up.

"With everything that's happening, we don't want to reject it. Some that I can't use right away, I keep them in case things get worse. At least we have something to fall back on, you know? Especially (since) we live on Guam – Guam is kind of isolated when it comes to stuff," she said.

Rose Fejeran, 69, got one bag of food items for herself and her younger brother, for whom she cares, because of his medical condition.

"It's good enough for us," she said, adding that the food line beats going to a grocery store where you have to pay for everything. "Some I don't take because I still have them in my house."

Fejeran, an employee at Denny's in Tamuning, said she was getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance up until March.

"When this ends, what can we do?" she said. "We're thankful it's still available."