Before you travel, you may want to get a proof of full COVID-19 vaccination first.

A verification of full COVID-19 vaccination can now be requested by appointment with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Joint Information Center said on Monday.

Among other things, a full vaccination verification will be required of those who want to travel, under the proposed travel protocols expected to be announced before the rescheduled May 15 reopening of Guam's tourism.

Full vaccination will be a deciding factor on whether one goes through post-travel quarantine or not.

How to request full vaccination verification with Public Health:

Book an appointment with Public Health by calling 671-735-7143 or email immunizationprogram@dphss.guam.gov.

Requests should be submitted five to seven days in advance.

Those who were fully vaccinated at one of the enrolled COVID-19 provider clinics or pharmacies may also make a request for verification of their COVID-10 vaccination through their private health care provider, JIC said.

Drive-thru testing, drive-thru vaccination Tuesday

One can get tested and vaccinated at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Public Health will perform the drive-thru testing, while the Guam National Guard will administer the drive-thru vaccination.

Pfizer doses are available for those 16 years and older for their first or second dose.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available to those 18 and older.

"Individuals may avail of both COVID-19 testing and the COVID-19 vaccine. In those cases, the COVID-19 test will be administered first. Upon receiving a negative result, the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available," JIC said.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to be tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, JIC said.

Other places to get vaccinated this week:

Tuesday, Piti, Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church Social Hall, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer available.

Tuesday, Hyatt Regency Guam Grand Ballroom in Tumon, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available.

Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., University of Guam Calvo Field House. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available.

Friday, homeless vaccination clinic, Ypao Beach Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available

Residents can browse vaccination clinic options, and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment here:

