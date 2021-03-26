Negative COVID-19 test could allow travelers to skip quarantine

A negative COVID-19 test could mean no quarantine for inbound passengers when the island reopens to tourists, according to A.B. Won Guam International Airport Authority officials.

The GIAA board held a meeting Thursday. Officials noted that on March 15, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the tourism industry will reopen on May 1, so long as the island is able to achieve 50% full vaccination of its residents ages 16 years and up.

“Travel reopening essentially means that there will be an adjustment to the quarantine requirements whereby arriving passengers with a negative (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival are expected to be exempted from government/home/self- quarantine,” according to GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata’s report to the board. "Fourteen days of symptom monitoring via enrollment in Sara Alert and downloading the Guam COVID Alert App on available smartphones are also required.”

GIAA board members also approved a discount of 25%, with room to negotiate to 50%, for airlines flying from Asian markets directly to Guam.

“We’re proposing this to be a temporary program at first, from May 1 to July 31,” said Ricky Hernandez, GIAA deputy executive manager. “Minimum weekly frequency is to have at least one flight per week per destination.”

A discount of up to 25% on operational rates is open to U.S. and foreign carriers that operate a minimum frequency of once weekly, per destination. The program is limited to non-U.S., Asia-Pacific region destinations, said airport Marketing Manager Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie.

The rates and charges that will be discounted will include fees related to landings, immigration, arrivals and departures.

“The cumulative percentage discount is up to 25% of these operational rates for providing a minimum of one flight per week,” Hernandez said, adding: “We will monitor this for the first 25 days.”

GIAA’s management also requested flexibility to negotiate the terms of discounts up to at least 50% and to go beyond July 31 to Sept. 30.

"This is subject to negotiations based on non-discriminatory incentives, which conforms to (Federal Aviation Administration) guidance, and we want to make sure its beneficial to the airlines but it's fair to the airport as well,” Hernandez said.

Chairman Brian Bamba said he believes the incentive could help. Other board members called the incentive a “good start” as the community moves toward reopening tourism and attracting more people to visit the island.