Random drug testing is ongoing at the Guam Police Department for the 75% of officers and civilians who have been identified for testing.

“Everyone has still tested negative,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio, who said more testing was performed by the Department of Administration on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the chief told The Guam Daily Post that a total of 189 of his staff were selected at random from a variety of department divisions to undergo drug testing.

The first round included 115 of his personnel who tested negative.

Ignacio was unable to provide a specific count on Friday as to the number of his staff who were tested so far, but he said DOA told him that no one has tested positive for drug use.

The chief said the drug tests had been delayed for years due to a lack of funding, adding that it is necessary to ensure the officers are following the laws that they are sworn to uphold.