Negligent homicide trial, other hearings postponed

Former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre Jr. was scheduled to be back in court for Day 3 of his negligent homicide trial in the Superior Court of Guam today.

Instead his trial, along with other criminal and civil jury trials either ongoing or to be heard before Aug. 31, have been postponed.

The pause is in response to the governor placing Guam back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 on midnight Sunday due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. It will remain in effect for two weeks.

Torre is undergoing a second trial in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

The prosecution called up more than a handful of witnesses to testify during the first two days of trial, including a couple of the crime scene investigators.

The shooting occurred in front of the Torre residence in Yigo more than five years ago.

Trial was scheduled to continue this week, but Judge Arthur Barcinas did give the jury prior notice on Thursday that the trial may be temporarily stopped due to the current pandemic situation.

Though he testified during the first trial held in 2017, the defense has yet to confirm if Torre will take the stand this time around.