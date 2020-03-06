The negligent homicide trial of Mark Torre Jr. has been put on hold for the next month, as his defense plans to take its arguments to dismiss the case to the Supreme Court of Guam.

During a hearing held Thursday, Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas granted Torre's request to pause any further hearings in the lower court. It was the same day jury selection and trial were scheduled to continue in court.

"We are grateful for the decision of the court in staying the trial. It's a very important recognition of the issues being presented before the court," said attorney Jay Arriola. "We will be glad to take our petition up to the Supreme Court."

'The smart course is to hold off'

Chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan did not object to the defendant's request.

"It is a delay, but at the same time one of the things we have to be concerned about is, I don't want jeopardy attached, which would create a different issue," said O'Mallan. "So, the smart course is to hold off and let's see what happens upstairs."

The 48 potential jurors, who were selected when the case was before Judge Michael Bordallo, were also called into the courtroom and notified of the delay.

"We are not able to go forward," said Barcinas. "There are other matters we need to attend to."

Barcinas, who denied Torre's request to dismiss the case with prejudice, said he would file his analysis of his decision soon.

The defense contends the case should be dismissed, as Torre's right to a speedy trial has been violated.

No word has been given as to when the high court could hear the case.

Barcinas scheduled another hearing for April 6.