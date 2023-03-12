Defense lawyers alleged the government has not been responsive to counteroffers for plea deals, which could have been caused by a change in prosecutors for a murder case that was first opened in 2017.

Curtis Blas, Donavan Elliot Alianza Carriaga and Brandon Flaherty appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Friday morning for charges related to the murder of Adam Messier in 2017.

The three men were charged in October 2021 with murder within days of Messier's remains being found at a ranch in Yigo.

With Blas, Carriaga and Flaherty scheduled to go trial on May 22, Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III asked the defendants' attorneys about taking plea deals offered by the prosecution.

However, since the departure of Leonardo Rapadas from the Office of the Attorney General, the defendants' lawyers were not sure if the counteroffers they were previously sent had been received by the new prosecutor, Basil O'Mallan.

Randall Cunliffe, Flaherty's attorney, said he sent a counteroffer in November 2022 but never heard back. O'Mallan told the court he never received it.

Terrence Timblin, Carriaga's attorney, similarly also sent a counteroffer after the government's first offer involved Carriaga cooperating against his codefendants.

“My client accepted everything except the cooperation part,” said Timblin, adding that he sent a counteroffer to Rapadas in January but never heard back.

Samuel Teker, Blas' attorney, was not present at the hearing but Post files show he did receive an offer for his client in November.

After hearing the comments, Lamorena ruled trial will still begin on May 22, but scheduled another hearing for May 2 to check in again with the negotiations.

In 2017, the three men allegedly attacked Messier with Flaherty accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat him and strangled him. The men told investigators they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, charging documents state.