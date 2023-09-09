Negotiations for GWA consent decree near completion

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities last week authorized the general manager of the Guam Waterworks Authority to enter and execute a draft version of what will become a final partial consent decree between the water utility, the government of Guam and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The decision came about half an hour after CCU members entered a closed meeting with GWA officials.

The CCU authorization allows GWA to bring consent decree negotiations with USEPA and the U.S. Department of Justice to conclusion and avoid a protracted federal court proceeding, according to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo.

"The consent decree generally covers matters relating to GWA’s compliance with the Clean Water Act with respect to its wastewater collection and treatment systems," Bordallo said.

"This settlement negotiation is anticipated to conclude by the end of October 2023, at which time the final documents will be filed with the court," Bordallo added.

The federal government sued GWA in late 2002 over alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act. In November 2011, the District Court of Guam issued an order for preliminary relief, which set deadlines for outstanding water and wastewater projects. The remaining element of that order is the repair or replacement of water reservoirs, for which GWA was granted an extension to December 2025.

In a release published late last month regarding a clean audit opinion for GWA, the utility had stated that negotiations with USEPA on a consent decree to address wastewater collection and conveyance systems have been ongoing and should conclude sometime before the end of the year.