Negotiations ongoing for mom charged in newborn's death

A woman accused of killing her newborn baby girl spoke softly confirming she was on the call, as she appeared virtually in the Superior Court of Guam to find out what's next for her case.

Melissa Iosimichiy Fuppul called in to Judge Vernon Perez's courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld told the court that negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General are ongoing.

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Fuppul is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 24.

She is charged with murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence.

According to court documents, Fuppul gave birth at home and placed the baby inside a plastic bag within a tote bag before leaving her home to hitchhike to Guam Regional Medical City, where medical staff were unable to revive the baby.

An autopsy report showed the baby girl was born alive and that the cause of death was suffocation.

Fuppul was charged with murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence. Her attorney said the child died at birth and that this was a tragedy and not a criminal act, Post files state.