Easter Sunday morning, yellow crime scene tape blocked off a residence on Jose A. Quinata street in Umatac. It was the scene of a death investigation, according to the Guam Police Department.

The body of former Mayor Daniel Sanchez, who was mayor of Umatac from 2005–2009, was found at the house.

The victim's identity was confirmed by Angel Sablan, Mayors Council of Guam executive director.

Hours into police's investigation, the former mayor's family gathered outside the home, waiting for answers as GPD officers remained at the scene.

Family members declined to comment on the incident. Sablan said the family was in shock.

By late Sunday morning, police records indicated the arrest of 59-year old Rudy Fergurgur Quinata at 6:46 a.m.

His record showed that Quinata resides on the same street as the victim.

Quinata was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Details about the murder have not been released.

This is not the first time Quinata was charged with a violent crime.

In 2012, he was arrested for allegedly threatening the son of his live-in girlfriend as well as threatening to kill an employee at Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary school, according to court documents.

The threat resulted in the lockdown of the school campus.

In the 2012 case, he was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

Quinata is in the Department of Corrections detention facility, where he waits to be formally charged by the attorney general's office.