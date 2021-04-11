The Neighborhood Watch Program is making a difference in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, according to program commander John Martin.

“J.A. Camacho Street was a war zone,” he said. “Children weren’t safe. We had drug addicts, drug dealers – you name it.”

That’s changing. Now patrols around that street and other problematic areas in the tri-village are operated around the clock, including late night shifts they call “zombie hours,” which help deter would-be criminals.

Martin was among the 14 or so residents who attended the Guam Police Department’s meeting on Thursday with island mayors and members of neighborhood watch patrols around the island. Most villages have some level of watch presence.

A year has passed since GPD held an in-person event to discuss the island’s various neighborhood watch programs.

“It’s been a while, we’re going to take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself,” Sgt. Paul Tapao, spokesperson for the Guam Police Department told a handful of village leaders who gathered in Sinajana on Thursday evening. The department was also represented by the chief of police and district commanders who manage multiple police precincts.

The easing of restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic allows GPD to restart in-person outreach, Tapao said. Although village watch programs have remained active throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, being present in municipalities is the “real core” of community efforts, Tapao said.

“We want to really reconnect back into the community, because of the easing of restrictions. We want to meet with the newly elected mayors, such as the respective villages of Yigo, Yona and Inalåhan so we can touch base on how we can better serve with the Guam Police Department and help with … their neighborhood watch program,” he told The Guam Daily Post shortly before the meeting began.

Tapao told attendees Thursday’s meeting was the beginning of GPD resuming individual village meetings, and said he would reach out to mayors' offices to begin scheduling subsequent outreach events.

Easing restrictions

While the governor’s lifting of some social distancing restrictions allowed Thursday’s meeting to take place, Martin also noted that there’s also been an uptick of “youths with backpacks” who are “looking for stuff,” according to Martin.

The group, which is 427 residents strong, is preparing to meet that increase.

They recently attained the formal designation of a nonprofit organization, which will allow for better fundraising and donations from businesses and residents. Program members on patrol in MTM use uniforms so they can be easily identified by residents and police.

Martin also suggested to GPD that they deploy inoperable vehicles within the village as a deterrent for speeding, which he noted was still a problem even after the construction of speed bumps. The decoys work, he said, as one MTM resident has successfully used a mannequin to discourage thieves.

Watches on social media

Among the mayors present was Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann.

He noted that many village watch programs use WhatsApp as a tool for sharing information. He advised other villages to keep their respective neighborhood watch chats on social media as official as possible, saying there’s a risk it could be ignored if it’s filled with lost pet notices or other content unrelated to crime.

“We don’t tell each other ‘Merry Christmas’ – we already know it’s Christmas,” he said.

The discipline is paying off.

Hofmann reported that about 15% of village residents are participating in the chat. Of the 700 homes and 200 apartments in Sinajana, the watch program covers 363 homes and 110 apartments – or more than 39% of dwellings. The high rate means that Hofmann had to create three chat groups on Whatsapp, because previous groups reached the maximum capacity allowed by the app.

“This is something you can do as well,” Hofmann said, encouraging those who attended the meeting.