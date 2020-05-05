Teresita Villanueva started to tear up after she learned a man was found dead in the apartment unit right above hers.

“This is ridiculous. It’s very scary,” said Villanueva. She’s lived at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho street in Mongmong for the past nine years and calls it a quiet place.

Her grandchildren and six great grands were outside of their apartment on Monday as Guam police officers and crime scene detectives conducted a death investigation just a few steps away.

“I never get robbed ... kids just come around and play,” she said. “We have been OK for nine years. Only now, I don’t know what happened.”

Investigators said a man who appears to be local and in his late 40s was found dead inside one of the apartment units on the second floor. No other information about the victim is being released at this time.

Multiple neighbors said they heard a loud noise and gunshots just before 7 a.m.

“I don’t know what it is, but it goes 'boom.' So, I just lay down, I ignore it,” Villanueva said. “But the second time, I jumped up.”

She then ran out of the apartment and recalled seeing a woman running down the street. She said she believes the woman lives in the apartment building as she’s seen her speaking to her great grandson once or twice, but Villanueva said it was obvious the woman wasn’t her usual self.

“When I looked, I saw the lady running down the street,” she said. “I never see her running around like that.”

It was a few moments later when she heard police and an ambulance arrive that she grew worried.

“I feel so bad and like it is not safe,” she said. “I feel sorry for all my great-grandkids. I don’t expect this to happen because we’ve been here for nine years and there’s been no tragedy like this.”

Janet Burkhart, who lives in a nearby apartment building, said around 7 a.m. she heard a loud “metal noise.”

She didn’t go outside because she said there’s always typically noises coming from the neighboring building. She then went back to bed and didn’t realize anything was happening until she woke up again to find police officers outside.

“I’m scared,” said Burkhart, as the scene is right outside her back window. “It’s not safe anymore.”

GPD Sgt. Paul Tapao said police got the 911 call of an injured person around 7 a.m. Responding officers then found the man’s body inside the apartment unit.

Authorities couldn’t say what types of injuries were sustained. He said criminal investigators have conducted interviews and await an autopsy to be performed to determine how he died.

However, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said he was informed by police that the man was shot.

“I was just told an individual was shot,” Paco said.

He said that section of the village has been known to be a problem area.

“People getting drunk. A lot of disturbance going on,” he said, adding the Neighborhood Watch in the area keeps a close eye on what happens on J.A. Camacho Street.

“We just can’t put our guard down,” the mayor said in a message to the community. “We have to be alert at all times. The main thing is to be safe.”

He added that as a community, “we are supposed to be on a lockdown” because of the coronavirus pandemic. He urged residents to heed the call of the governor to stay home as much as possible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.