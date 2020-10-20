A man was placed under arrest after two neighbors caught him allegedly sneaking inside and around their Barrrigada homes on Sunday.

TS Kiauol, 22, was charged with criminal trespass as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

According to court documents, a victim told police he was woken up to find a stranger inside his kitchen.

The victim physically escorted the suspect out of his home, documents state.

The suspect was then seen walking to the victim’s neighbor’s home where he was placed under arrest.

A witness told police he saw the suspect walk by his window and called police after seeing the suspect walk into the victim’s home, documents state.

The witness allegedly told officers he found the suspect crouched at a corner wall near his front door, adding that he detained him until police showed up.

The suspect told authorities that he was being racially profiled and was being arrested because he was Chuukese, documents state.

The suspect allegedly pleaded for officers to let him go stating, “I got in trouble for this before.”

Officers reported that the suspect was very upset during transport and repeatedly slammed his head into the seat, documents state.