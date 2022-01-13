Sen. Telena Nelson has joined Sen. Jim Moylan in considering a run for Guam's lone non-voting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

They're among nine teams or individuals who have obtained 10 sets of candidate packets for the 2022 elections as of Wednesday, Guam Election Commission records show.

Nelson requested and obtained candidate packets for senator and delegate positions, but hasn't yet decided which office she will run for this year.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's re-election campaign team, represented by Francis Santos of the Democratic Party, obtained a candidate packet on Monday.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team has held a handful of fundraisers. They're among only a few that have so far filed an organizational report with GEC, meaning they can start raising and spending campaign funds in excess of $250.

On day one of the candidate packets' availability, Moylan's team was the first one to request and obtain it.

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that his team obtained a candidate packet immediately mainly because he's working on two election-related bills, including Bill 174-36 that seeks to change some election timelines, which he said should be included in the January session calendar.

Moylan reiterated that he's considering running for delegate if Del. Michael San Nicolas runs for governor. San Nicolas has not made a final decision.

Senatorial candidate packets for Vincent Borja, Ken Leon-Guerrero, Roy A.B. Quinata, Don Edquilane and Sandra Seau were also obtained. Nonito V. Blas Jr. picked up a candidate packet for the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

About 57 seats are up for grabs this year. For the primary election, most candidate packets may be filed from April 19 to June 28.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.