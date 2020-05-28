Nelson: Let DPHSS handle emergency food distribution with National Guard help

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson wants the Guam Department of Education to relinquish management of the Emergency Food Assistance Program to other agencies so it can focus on preparing for the new school year.

She also urged the governor to have the Guam National Guard assist in the food distribution.

In a letter to Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, Nelson suggested they transfer the responsibility of administering the Emergency Food Assistance Program to the health agency.

“While we appreciate their incredible service during this crisis, we humbly urge DPHSS to accept this responsibility, as it closer aligns with their mission and capability, and so that GDOE may focus more on addressing the needs of our students and their families,” Nelson said.

GDOE is the state agency for Guam, charged with administering the U.S. Department of Agriculture program, locally. It isn’t clear what would be required to shift the responsibility to a new agency.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they can use the help with distribution of emergency food for the community.

"We are already working directly with the Guard, (Department of Public Works) and (Guam Police Department) for the next round of commodities," he added.

The TEFAP is a program that for many years has distributed food commodities to low-income families. In this pandemic, the federal program has been expanded to assist any family that has been negatively impacted. In the first few days or so of the program, the lines of cars for families picking up food has been, at least, several hundred cars long, causing traffic congestion in the original distribution site in Piti.

Officials moved the site to the Tiyan Baseball Field to address traffic congestion. However, on Thursday morning, officials closed the line by about 5:15 a.m., estimating that more than one family was in each vehicle. However, once all the cars were served, some food remained. The distribution site closed just after 8 a.m. according to DPW deputy director Jesse Garcia.

Today, there will be two distribution sites, Tiyan and the Dededo Farmers' Market, to accommodate more residents.

Nelson wrote to the governor, saying that DPHSS “may not have the adequate resources” which is why she recommends the Guard provide assistance.

She said with the Guard’s help, they could increase the amount of food distribution locations.

According to Nelson, the adjutant general has stated that the Guard was ready and willing to assist with the program.