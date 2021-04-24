Nelson: Make good on differential pay owed to 113 Guam Customs officers

Sen. Telena Nelson is urging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to process the payment of nearly $244,000 in hazardous differential pay owed to 113 Guam Customs and Quarantine officers.

"As the differential pay plans have expired for Category 3 and 2 employees on May 28, 2020, and January 28, 2021, respectively, the officers of the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency have still not fully received their differential pay," Nelson wrote to the governor.

"As of April 22, 2021, the last payment made with regards to the COVID-19 response differential pay was pay period ending Dec. 19, 2020. There are currently 113 Officers due differential pay at 10%, with a total amount of $243,994 due," she stated.

Adelup has not responded to Nelson's letter.

Leon Guerrero established the COVID-19 differential pay policy through executive order in early April 2020.

Under the initial order, Category 1 employees - those under direct exposure or in close proximity to COVID-19 - were to receive 25% differential pay. These included public safety or law enforcement officers, health care providers and others.

Category 2 and Category 3 employees received 15% and 10% differential pay, respectively.

Over time, as the pandemic's hold loosened, differential pay rates were diminished or removed completely.

"As the first line of defense for our island, it is important that our CQA Officers be paid their due restitution for keeping our island safe and protected, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic," Nelson stated in her letter to the governor.

In general, Guam Customs officials are seeking hazard-pay-related amendments in law.

Currently, under Public Law 33-195, Customs officers can receive hazard pay differential only if they are identified as "direct-exposure personnel," and only upon exposure.

The same is true for airport officers and those in other agencies identified in the law, except for the Guam Police Department.

But the language stating that differential pay applies only when exposure occurs has been challenged.