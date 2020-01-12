Vice Speaker Telena Nelson cited a founding father of the United States in a statement in response to the introduction of legislation by Sen. James Moylan that aims to create a part-time legislature.

“The dynamic of a part-time legislature, where senators work part time and work full time for another industry, business or insurance company, creates an unintended, unconscious level of bias. The question will no longer be: How will I help the people, my community and my island? The question will be: Where does my loyalty truly lie? Does it lie with the business, insurance company, or industry that I work full time at? Or does it lie with the people I work part time for?” Nelson said.

Under the proposed bill, senators would work during two 30-day sessions and be paid a daily stipend for their time.

“During the formative years of our nation’s democracy, the question was: Who pays the president? To that question, Alexander Hamilton stated, ‘A power over a man’s support is a power over his will.’ He explained that a sitting president who couldn’t depend on a regular salary might be tempted to sell policy to the highest bidder. Therefore, we must first discuss the conflicts of interest legislators might face, and how we can address those conflicts to ensure that the people's will and their needs are safeguarded above all else,” Nelson stated.

Moylan's bill would strip senators of ceremonial duties and create a Legislative Research and Services Bureau staffed by classified employees who would provide research services and draft bills for senators.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has not reviewed the bill but will do so soon, according to her communication director, Chirag Bhojwani.

Minority Leader Sen. Will Castro indicated he would like to leave the decision up to the people to decide.

“I would support a bill that calls for a voter referendum, specific to a part-time legislature, in this year’s elections. Unless and until such time a bill is introduced, I will continue to review Bill 265 and await the community’s input through a public hearing," Castro said.

One of those voters, Sal Santos, 57, of Agat, said he has already decided what he would prefer.

"They should be part time only," Santos said.

He said it would save money for the government, "big time."

"Yeah, if they don't have to do all those (ceremonial) things, then they can just do their job. I would support the part-time (status,)" he said.

Angelina Pangelinan, 25, of Sinajana, said she would need more information. “If they are working less, does that mean they are going to be doing less?"

She said it depends on how productive the senators are.

"I would need to see what they are going to do with the time that is given to them, regardless of if it is part time or full time. Because if it is full time and they are doing full-time work, then I am all for (a full-time legislature).”

However, she said, "I would lean a little more toward part time if I had to choose, because I see the slow pace things are going right now."