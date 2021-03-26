Nelson: Refusal to disclose details of remains at Marine base site ‘questionable’

Sen. Telena Nelson is seeking clarification from the Guam State Historic Preservation Office in light of what her office called “the lack of information and transparency surrounding the discovery of additional human remains at the construction site of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.”

Nelson has sent a Sunshine Reform Act request for information to the SHPO. The lawmaker, who chairs the oversight committee concerning “Guåhan Preservation” is seeking preliminary or final reports related to the finding of remains near or at the construction site of the base, and documents that contain actions and or directives that led to the discovery “and subsequent removal of human remains” over the course of 2020 and 2021.

“It has come to our community’s attention that in recent months, there have been additional discoveries of human remains at the future Marine Corps Base, but there has been very little information disclosed about these discoveries, including the condition in which they were found and what action was taken with them,” Nelson said in a press release. “It is important to remember that this construction site is not only the site of the future Marine Corps Base, it is a living museum containing significant CHamoru artifacts, remnants of the ancient village of Måguak (Magua’), and the remains of our ancestors who lived and were laid to eternal rest there.”

Nelson confirmed that while details of the latest archeological findings have yet to be shared with her committee, she intends to confirm a reported 12 burials across four gravesites. If the figures are correct, the discoveries would be eight more than the total reported in 2020, according to Nelson’s release.

“It is questionable that the SHPO defends this nondisclosure of information under the National Historic Preservation Act, which ‘protects information about the location, character or ownership of historic properties from public disclosure when disclosure could result in a significant invasion of privacy, damage to the historic property or impede the use of a traditional religious site by practitioners,’” Nelson said. “However, the reality is that Måguak (Magua’) is located within a secure base with restricted access, and our people have historically fought to protect the land it sits on.”