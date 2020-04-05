Nelson, Shelton urge curfew for all, schools closure through June

The projection by the governor's physicians advisory group, that Guam could lose 700 residents or more to COVID-19 if additional drastic measures aren't implemented, has prompted two Democratic senators to propose an expansion of Guam's curfew to include everyone and not just minors.

The governor's greater control of roads and tighter social distancing requirements will help, but more must be done, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson and Sen. Amanda Shelton wrote to the governor Friday. Shelton is the majority whip and legislative secretary of the 35th Guam Legislature.

With the recent warnings from doctors in mind, the senators asked the governor to:

• Impose a curfew for all Guam residents from 6 p.m.-5 a.m. until April 30. This mandate will order all nonessential workers to shelter-in-place between those times. Businesses related to the distribution of supply food chain, medical supplies and equipment, and gas are excluded and may remain open, the senators urged.

• Issue an alphabetically staggered schedule on alternating days to permit residents to leave their residence to purchase necessities such as food and medicine, attend medical appointments, and vital family care for children or the elderly and individuals working for an essential business as outlined in Executive Order 2020-05. The current scheme, which goes into effect Tuesday, does not limit the number of residents leaving their home but instead permits them to leave if they have a valid reason to do so, the senators said. A staggered system allowing residents will further curtail movement outside of the home.

• Mobilize social workers as essential employees in all agencies to respond to the COVID-19 situation. This will enable them to continue caring for vulnerable populations.

• Mobilize autonomous agency law enforcement officers, in addition to the Department of Youth Affairs youth resource officers, Judiciary of Guam marshals, and the Guam National Guard, by allowing Port Authority of Guam and Guam International Airport Authority police officers to operate in areas outside of their jurisdictions to assist the Guam Police Department with enforcing the social distancing interventions.

• Extend public and private school closures, possibly for the remainder of the school year.

"Let us work together to implement these measures expeditiously. Strong measures enforced now may blunt the impact of the coronavirus on Guam in the near future," Nelson and Shelton stated. "No measure is too drastic when it comes to protecting the health and safety of Guam," the senators said.