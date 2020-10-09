Netflix's Operation Christmas Drop, a movie set in the midst of Andersen Air Force Base and with Guam beaches and atolls as backdrop, will be released globally on Nov. 5.

The romantic comedy movie is about a congressional aide, played by Kat Graham, as Erica Miller, who is sent from Washington, D.C., to Guam, as part of congressional oversight whether an Air Force base should be defunded.

Andersen Air Force Base and its annual Operation Christmas Drop, which delivers pallets of goods to remote Western Pacific islands, on parachutes, become central to the movie.

Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel to Guam at her boss’ behest.

Upon landing on the Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, pilot Capt. Andrew Jantz, played by Alexander Ludwig, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility, according to a Netflix synopsis.

"The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy," according to a Netflix description of the movie, which added: "Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew's adopted home."

Virginia Madsen, of Sideways, plays a role in Operation Christmas Drop as well.

Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer wrote the script.

Martin Wood directed and Brad Krevoy and Steve McGlothe produced the movie.

The executive producers were Amanda Phillips Atkins, Jimmy Townsend, Eric Jarboe and Amy Krell.