New 4-way stop signs go live Tuesday on Route 15

Motorists traveling along Route 15 this week should be aware of a new four-way stop.

The Department of Public Works announced that new stop signs have been installed at the intersections of Route 15 and Rt. 26, or Macheche Road, and Route 15 and Route 29, or Gayinero Drive.

The new all-way stop, or four-way stop, will become effective Tuesday, Aug. 9.

It will require motorists to stop on the north and southbound lanes of Route 15 at the intersections at Route 26 and Route 29.

DPW encourages drivers in the area to follow all-way stop rules going through the intersections.